- In the video above, Chris Jericho arrives for WrestleMania 33 and discussed his United Championship title defense against Kevin Owens tonight. Jericho said believes that their match is one of the most anticipated on the show, and that he feels like it will be one of the best.

- Aiden English noted on Twitter that he will be in tonight's 30-man Andre the Giant Battle Royal and said to not "believe everything you read." Apparently he's referring to WWE.com, as they don't have him listed for the match as of this writing, even though they originally had him featured on their graphic.

Below is the originally graphic promoting tonight's battle royal, which featured Aiden English, Simon Gotch, Titus O'Neil, Kalisto, Sin Cara, Konnor and Viktor.

You can check out the updated listing at WWE.com at this link, which has those seven names omitted, while Tian Bing and Killian Dain have been added. They currently have 25 names listed for the match, leaving 5 slots open.

