As noted, the Hardys are expected to be signing with WWE imminently. They dropped the ROH Tag Team Championship to the Young Bucks at last night's ROH Supercard Of Honor XI event. After the match, Jeff Hardy said that there's only one thing left to do, singing that they'll "fade away and classify ourselves as obsolete" from ROH.

The Hardys are holding a Broken Tailgate party today in Orlando about 1.6 miles from Camping World Stadium, the site of tonight's WrestleMania 33 event. A Twitter user posted the video below of a WWE vehicle in front of the party. The party is scheduled to go until 6pm ET, an hour before the WrestleMania 33 main card begins.

A @WWE official vehicle has pulled up in front of the Hardys #BrokenTailgate party ?? pic.twitter.com/hjg80SMDr5 — ??BrokenJoeyBanks?? (@MrJoeyDiodati) April 2, 2017

Below is video of the Hardys arriving for the event this morning:

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.