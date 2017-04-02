As noted, the Hardys are expected to be signing with WWE imminently. They dropped the ROH Tag Team Championship to the Young Bucks at last night's ROH Supercard Of Honor XI event. After the match, Jeff Hardy said that there's only one thing left to do, singing that they'll "fade away and classify ourselves as obsolete" from ROH.
A @WWE official vehicle has pulled up in front of the Hardys #BrokenTailgate party ?? pic.twitter.com/hjg80SMDr5— ??BrokenJoeyBanks?? (@MrJoeyDiodati) April 2, 2017
Below is video of the Hardys arriving for the event this morning:
The Hardys have Arrived! Here at the Hardy #BrokenTailgate party @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND @RebyHardy pic.twitter.com/N4slU1dGuU— ??BrokenJoeyBanks?? (@MrJoeyDiodati) April 2, 2017
