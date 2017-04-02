- Above is video of WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka being photographed with the new title after her win over Ember Moon at "Takeover: Orlando" last night.
- Tony Nese took to Twitter and joked about no cruiserweights being in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33 tonight:
Breaking News... WWE Cruiserweights will join together and enter the Battle Royal as one. #WWE #Wrestlemania #205live #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/zTkBGwiC29— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) April 2, 2017
