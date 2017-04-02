Youtube personality Myles interviewed Finn Balor at the Performance Center as part of WrestleMania weekend.

Balor says he is cleared by the doctors to compete. He feels 100% after going through several months of tortuous rehab. He's back at live events and feels better and more confident than ever.

Myles asked if he watched a lot of Netflix while he was out of action. Balor says he doesn't watch a lot of TV in general. He says he bought a much bigger TV while injured to make himself feel a bit better. He bought a "big, obnoxious American" one, but he still didn't watch much. However, he says he did watch Stranger Things and enjoyed it.

Balor says he's ready to return, and that he never was defeated for the Universal Title. He says one day it will be a different story in regards to who holds the belt between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

To watch the interview in its entirety, check out the video above.

