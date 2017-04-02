- Nikki Bella posted this video expressing her love, professionally and personally, for boyfriend John Cena ahead of their match against The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33 tonight.
It's #WrestleMania Sunday! All the boys & girls in the back, Vince, Trip, Steph, Shane, entire production crew and fans.. HAVE FUN! #PC4L ???— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 2, 2017
- Below are new videos of Dolph Ziggler, Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder, Chad Gable and Charlotte Flair at Camping World Stadium ahead of tonight's big event:
