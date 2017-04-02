- Above is video of WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg warming up backstage at WrestleMania 33 this afternoon. Goldberg will defend his title against Brock Lesnar in just a few hours.
- Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following as she and Triple H arrived to Camping World Stadium in Orlando this afternoon:
Just arrived at the Citrus Bowl with @TripleH. Can't believe that #WrestleMania 33 is finally here! pic.twitter.com/WhDsDM8wP5— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 2, 2017
