- Above is the WrestleMania Kickoff show, which starts at 5pm ET. The Kickoff will feature Austin Aries challenging WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville for the title, as well as the 30-Man Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

Bayley posted the following on her Twitter ahead of tonight's WrestleMania 33 event:

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee responded to Bayley's tweet, writing:

@itsBayleyWWE So happy for you, my little nugget. Have fun! — AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) April 2, 2017

- You can check out a view of inside of Camping World Stadium below:

