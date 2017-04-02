- Above is the WrestleMania Kickoff show, which starts at 5pm ET. The Kickoff will feature Austin Aries challenging WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville for the title, as well as the 30-Man Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

- Bayley posted the following on her Twitter ahead of tonight's WrestleMania 33 event:


Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee responded to Bayley's tweet, writing:


CM Punk Surprises AJ Lee With Former WWE Diva (Photo)
- You can check out a view of inside of Camping World Stadium below:


