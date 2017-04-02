WWE Cruiserweight Title Match: Austin Aries vs. Neville

We go to the ring and out comes Austin Aries as Greg Hamilton makes the introduction. Tom Phillips welcomes us and he's joined by Corey Graves. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville is out next.

The bell rings and fans chant for Aries. They lock up and go at it. Neville drops Aries with a shoulder. Neville mocks Aries before they prepare to lock up again. They lock up after some stalling by Neville. They trade holds until Aries catches Neville with a Japanese arm drag. Neville ends up avoiding Last Chancery early on. He goes to the floor and Aries taunts him from the ring. Neville comes back in and they go at it. Aries gets the upperhand and hits a dropkick. Aries with an elbow in the corner. Aries goes to the second rope for an elbow to the back of the neck for a 2 count.

Neville goes back to the floor and Aries runs for a dive but Neville meets him with a boot. Neville goes to the top and nails a big dropkick for a 2 count. We go to a break with Neville in control.

Back from the break and Neville has Aries grounded. Aries makes a comeback after Neville misses from the top. Aries with a gutbuster and the Pendulum elbow. Neville counters but gets dumped over the top rope to the floor. Aries goes to the top and comes crashing down on Neville on the floor. Aries goes back into the ring to nail the dive, sending Neville into the barrier. Aries brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count. Neville takes Aries to the corner and the referee has to warn him. Neville with a kick to the jaw. Neville takes Aries to the top for a superplex. Aries fights him. Neville jumps to the mat and lands on his feet. Aries comes off the top with a missile dropkick and nails Neville for a close 2 count.

Neville ends up catching Aries in a snap German suplex. Aries looks to make a comeback but Neville stops the discus forearm and drops Aries on his head with a German. Aries kicks out at 2. Neville stomps Aries in the face in the corner now. Neville pulls Aries over and goes for the Rings of Saturn but Aries turns it into a 2 count. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Aries nails the big Discus Fivearm but Neville goes to the floor to avoid the pin. Aries goes out and brings Neville back in but Neville stays on the apron. Neville nails a kick to the head. Neville goes to the top for Red Arrow but Aries cuts him off and climbs up.

Aries nails a huge hurricanrana and then a running forearm in the corner. Aries goes to the top and nails the 450 for a close 2 count. Aries goes right into the Last Chancery in the middle of the ring. Neville rakes and digs at Aries' previously injured eye socket. Neville with another shot before going to the top as the referee warns him. Neville nails Red Arrow for the win.

Winner: Neville

After the match, Neville begins his celebration as we go to replays. Neville poses on the ropes with the title while Aries holds a towel over his injured eye. Tom sends us back to the panel.

This is from our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 33.

