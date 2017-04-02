Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Michael Cole welcomes us as Big Show's music plays. Show marches to the ring as do many other RAW and SmackDown Superstars. We see the Andre trophy at ringside. Cole is joined by Byron Saxton and JBL. Braun Strowman's music hits next as he makes his way out. We see Rob Gronkowski at ringside. The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Braun immediately tosses Epico. Braun eliminates Kalisto next. Simon Gotch and Heath Slater are also out. Braun continues to dominate. Big Show tosses Jimmy Uso. Big Show tosses Goldust next. Big Show eliminates Konnor with ease. Show and Braun meet in the middle of the ring as everyone watches. Sami runs over and attacks Braun before they can clash. The others team up to work on Braun and Big Show now. Braun fights through and eliminates Show.

Braun continues with eliminations after Show stares at him. WWE NXT Superstars Killian Dain and Tian Bing are still in the match. Viktor is eliminated as well. Harper almost eliminates Ziggler. Rhyno goes at it with Dain. Rhyno almost eliminates Ziggler. Truth decks Ziggler but he hangs onto the apron. Truth gets eliminated. Harper works on Breeze now. Rhyno works on Primo. Aiden English and Sami work on Chad Gable. Jinder Mahal works on getting Ziggler out. Jason Jordan assists Gable in eliminating English. Curtis Axel is also dumped by American Alpha. Jey Uso is also eliminated by Alpha. Gable and Jordan both get eliminated soon after. Bing eliminates Breeze, then Fandango. Henry gets teamed up on and he's eliminated. Dain goes at it with Ziggler.

Ziggler ends up eliminating Bing. Sami eliminates Primo with a Helluva Kick. Harper works on Ziggler again. Mojo eliminates Bo Dallas. Mojo works on Apollo Crews now. Ziggler goes at it with Mojo but gets slammed in the middle of the ring. Crews gets eliminated. Mojo eliminates Ziggler. Crews eliminates Harper. It's down to Mojo, Sami, Dain, Titus O'Neil and Jinder. Sami eliminates Titus. Dain eliminates Sami from behind. Fans boo as Dain gets hype. Mojo takes out Dain with a splash in the corner. Jinder and Mojo go at it. Mojo nails a clothesline. Dain and Mojo meet in the middle of the ring now.

Dain and Mojo trade shots. Mojo knocks Dain off his feet. Jinder sends Mojo out of the ring but he went through the second rope. Jinder goes outside and launches Mojo into the barrier in front of Gronkowski. Gronk cheers his friend on. Jinder and Gronk have words. Jinder takes Gronk's drink, takes a sip and splashes it on him. Jinder goes back into the ring. Gronk comes over the barrier as fans pop. Security comes over to stop him. Gronk takes his shirt off and fans pop. Gronk looks to enter the ring and does while Jinder has Dain in the corner. Gronk sets up and waits for Jinder to turn around. Gronk floors Jinder with a big tackle. Mojo comes back in and talks with his friend. Gronk leaves. Dain comes from behind but Gronk moves. They go at it and Dain gets eliminated. Jinder charges but Mojo sends him to the apron. They trade suplex attempts. Mojo ends up knocking Jinder off the apron to get the win.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

After the match, Mojo stands tall and begins the celebration before pointing out to Gronk at ringside. Gronk comes back into the ring to celebrate with Mojo. We go back to the panel.

