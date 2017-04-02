Mojo Rawley won the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show tonight in Orlando.

The match saw interference from Rob Gronkowski of the NFL's New England Patriots. Defending his good friend Mojo, Gronk got into it with Jinder Mahal and ended up getting in the ring to take him down with a tackle.

Below are photos and videos from the match:





Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.