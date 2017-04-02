Mojo Rawley won the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show tonight in Orlando.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman heads into the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal LIVE on #WrestleMania Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/mCqzO1lVOS— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
The #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal is about to be streaming LIVE on the award-winning @WWENetwork! #WrestleMania @WWETheBigShow pic.twitter.com/PwmrVxUd8B— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 2, 2017
WOW! @WWETheBigShow AND @BraunStrowman have been ELIMINATED from the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/bdLLCsuKrH— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
In a sea of humanity, @BraunStrowman and @WWETheBigShow have encountered one another! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/R35OIGrdWL— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
None other than the @Patirots' @RobGronkowski is here to cheer on his friend @MojoRawleyWWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/N9ONycoMhu— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2017
A few other Superstars help @WWENXT's @KillianDain eliminate BOTH @JasonJordanJJ and @WWEGable! #WrestleMania #AmericanAlpha pic.twitter.com/92TA7xUkXE— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
Best of luck to @WWENXT Superstars #TianBing and #SAnitY's @KillianDain in the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/JBDfIYK0Zs— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 2, 2017
Job well done by @WWE's first Chinese recruit #TianBing, but the #ShowOff @HEELZiggler eliminates him! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/KSu0FpwPEL— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2017
The @Patriots' @RobGronkowski is getting an up close look as @JinderMahal takes it to his friend @MojoRawleyWWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ndfr273F8O— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
We're down to @KillianDain @MojoRawleyWWE and @JinderMahal in the #AndreTheGiant Battle Royal streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tgSCyYz8VF— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 2, 2017
IMPRESSIVE elimination by @MojoRawleyWWE as he gets rid of @HEELZiggler! #WrestleMania #AndreBattleRoyal pic.twitter.com/o3xy9PSJct— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
WAIT A MINUTE! @RobGronkowski is IN THE RING, and he just laid out @JinderMahal! #WrestleMania #AndreBattleRoyal pic.twitter.com/sTxyczn6Hg— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 2, 2017
With the assist from @RobGronkowski, @MojoRawleyWWE TAKES the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal trophy! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fRqTHR6iE5— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
The celebration is ON for @RobGronkowski as @MojoRawleyWWE WINS the #AndreTheGiant Memorial Battle Royal at #WrestleMania Kickoff! pic.twitter.com/ifxyqZZYSt— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 2, 2017
The #AndreBattleRoyal just got a dose of @Patriots' @RobGronkowski. Watch #WrestleMania streaming LIVE at 7e/4p on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/fpoMaJAEHw— WWE (@WWE) April 2, 2017
