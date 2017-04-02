- Above is video of actor Stephen Amell backstage at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando earlier today. Amell talks about some of tonight's matches, attending WrestleMania as a fan and says he hopes to return to a WWE ring again in the future.

Baron Corbin vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose was moved from tonight's WrestleMania 33 main card to the Kickoff pre-show. That match saw Ambrose retain his title with Dirty Deeds. As noted, the Six-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title was originally planned for the Kickoff pre-show but was moved to the main card due to backlash from fans.

- As noted, WWE congratulated Tom Phillips earlier today for being the Lead Announcer for WrestleMania 33. They announced the following on Tom making history:

Tom Phillips makes WrestleMania history ORLANDO, Fla. – Tom Phillips is having his very own WrestleMania Moment. Before the first bell even tolls at The Showcase of the Immortals, the SmackDown LIVE commentator has joined an elite club of lead calls for WrestleMania. Phillips will be only the fifth man to occupy the lead commentator spot for WrestleMania, joining the rarified company of Mr. McMahon, Jim Ross, Gorilla Monsoon and Michael Cole. WWE.com offers its congratulations to Tom Phillips on joining the club!

