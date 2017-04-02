Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. He jogs down the huge ramp as we see his family sitting at ringside. AJ Styles is out next to a big pop as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.

They lock up and go at it. AJ tries to show Shane up early on and laughs about how he's going to embarrass Shane. They lock up and Shane holds his own trading holds. AJ ends up taking Shane down and playing to the crowd for a pop. Fans chant for AJ as they go to lock up again. Shane scoops AJ and hits him with a messy slam. Shane with some more moves, including arm drags. Shane slams AJ on his front and tries for a pin attempt but AJ scrambles out of the ring. Shane taunts AJ from the ring now. AJ comes back in and they go to lock up again but AJ nails a right hand. Shane backs AJ into the corner with strikes now. The referee backs Shane off but he goes right back to work and hits an elbow that sends AJ to the mat. Styles with a shot to the throat to turn it around.

AJ sends Shane over the top. AJ follows and Shane gets launched over the announce table. AJ brings it back in and talks some trash while working Shane over. Shane fights back some but runs into a boot in the corner. AJ springboards in but Shane counters in mid-air and they both go down. Shane with strikes now. Shane keeps on and drops AJ with a right hand. Shane catches AJ in mid-air and then tosses him across the ring again. More back and forth. AJ ends up getting the Calf Crusher applied but they also trade submissions. They collide with clotheslines and both go down in the middle of the ring.

AJ ends up springboarding in with a 450 but Shane catches him in a triangle. Shane keeps the hold locked in the middle of the ring. AJ turns it into a Styles Clash for a close 2 count. They end up going at it in the corner when the referee accidentally gets kicked by AJ. The referee goes down. AJ drops Shane with a pele kick. Medics check on the referee as AJ goes under the ring for a trash can. AJ brings it in and goes on to rest it against Shane while Shane is down in the corner. AJ goes to the top and goes for a Coast 2 Coast but Shane leaps up and smashes the trash can into AJ's face.

Shane puts AJ down in the corner and places the can over him now. Shane goes to the top and nails the Coast 2 Coast, smashing the can into AJ's face again. The referee comes to as Shane covers for a close 2 count. Shane goes outside and takes apart the announce table now. Shane drags AJ out of the ring and places him on top of the announce table. Shane goes back into the ring and climbs to the top. Shane goes for a huge elbow drop through the table but AJ moves out of the way. Shane crashes through the table and AJ brings him back into the ring as the referee counts. Shane refused medical attention before AJ brought him in. AJ goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Shane turns it into a DDT. Shane drags AJ over to the corner and goes back to the top. Shane goes for a Shooting Star Press but AJ moves out of the way. Fans chant "holy s--t" now.

AJ crawls to the apron and waits for Shane to get up. AJ nails the Phenomenal Forearm and covers for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, AJ recovers and gets to his feet as his music plays. We go to replays. AJ hits the corner to pose as fans pop. Shane is still down on his back looking up. AJ walks over and looks down at him but we cut to a break.

This is from our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 33. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.