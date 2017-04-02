WWE United States Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

We go to the ring and out comes Kevin Owens. We get a look at what led to this match. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho is out next. We see a large List of Jericho prop off to the side.

The bell rings and they go at it. Jericho goes for an early Walls of Jericho but it's blocked. Jericho ends up sending Owens to the floor and going to the top for a big splash early on. Jericho sends Owens into the steel steps and works him back into the ring. Jericho keeps control as a "stupid idiot" chant breaks out. Owens manages to create some space and turn it around finally. Owens mounts Jericho and talks some trash as the crowd boos. Owens with a corner cannonball.

Owens continues and hits the cannonball on the apron. Owens brings it back into the ring and keeps control, working Jericho around and talking trash. Owens with more offense and a senton for a 2 count. Owens gets too cocky and Jericho takes him down with a dropkick. They end up on the floor and Jericho counters an apron powerbomb with a back drop. Jericho keeps control on the floor and brings it back in the ring. Jericho with an elbow from the top for a 2 count.

Owens keeps control after more counters. Jericho climbs up and rocks Owens with rights. Jericho nails a big hurricanrana for a 2 count. Jericho goes on and hits the running bulldog. Jericho goes for the Lionsault but lands on his feet. Owens nails a superkick for a close 2 count. Jericho counters a Frogsplash with knees but Owens counters the Lionsault. Owens goes up top for a Swanton but Jericho blocks that too. Owens keeps control and covers for another close pin attempt. Jericho blocks the pop-up powerbomb and hits the Lionsault for a 2 count. Jericho works on the ribs. Owens runs into an uppercut. Owens gets Jericho in the Walls of Jericho now. Jericho tries to break his own hold but Owens tightens it.

Jericho breaks it but Owens ends up kicking him into the corner. Jericho blocks a corner cannonball and pulls Owens over for the Walls of Jericho. He finally gets it locked in. Owens makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Jericho kicks out of a pop-up powerbomb. Owens yells at Jericho about how he was never his best friend. Jericho turns a pop-up powerbomb into a Codebreaker. Owens gets a finger on the bottom rope to break the pin. Owens catches Jericho on the apron and powerbombs him onto the apron. Owens brings Jericho back in and covers for the win.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Kevin Owens

After the match, Owens takes his title as we go to replays. We come back to Owens celebrating on the ramp while Jericho is down in the ring.

This is from our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 33. To access our full coverage, click here.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.