Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match for the RAW Women's Title: Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

We go to the ring and out first comes RAW Women's Champion Bayley. Fireworks go off as she heads to the ring. Nia Jax is out next. Sasha Banks is out next followed by Charlotte Flair as JoJo makes the introductions. Charlotte gets a big fireworks entrance as well. The bell rings and Charlotte goes for Nia but Nia takes control early on. They go to triple team Nia but she clotheslines all three at the same time.

Nia goes to the second rope for a big splash on Bayley but Charlotte stops the pin. Charlotte unloads on Nia. Nia launches Charlotte from the apron with ease, taking out Bayley and Sasha on the floor. Nia stands tall in the ring now. Bayley and Sasha slowly approach. Charlotte joins them on the apron. Nia tells them to bring it. They circle her and finally get Nia down after several attempts. Charlotte boots Nia into a double suplex from Sasha and Bayley. Charlotte covers for a 2 count. Nia swats Bayley out to the floor and fights off the other two opponents. Nia drops Charlotte in the corner. Nia goes to the second rope but Bayley comes over. Charlotte tries to powerbomb Nia from the second rope but it takes a triple team to make the move happen. They all cover her at the same time for the pin. Nia has been eliminated.

Charlotte leaves Sasha and Bayley to fight each other but ends up getting involved and nailing a big moonsault from the top to the floor, taking out both opponents. Charlotte goes for Natural Selection but Sasha goes for the Banks Statement. They trade counters. Charlotte with a backbreaker out of the corner for a 2 count on Sasha. More back and forth between these two as they go to war. Sasha rolls Charlotte up for a close 2 count but Charlotte kicks her into a turnbuckle that's slightly exposed. Charlotte covers for the pin and Sasha has been eliminated.

Bayley comes in fighting but Charlotte turns it around. Charlotte goes to the top for a big moonsault but Bayley moves and covers for a 2 count. Bayley goes to the top but Charlotte catches her in mid-air. Charlotte slams her and goes into the Figure Four, then the Figure Eight. Bayley screams in pain. The hold is broken but Charlotte keeps control and works Bayley around the ring. Charlotte turns her upside down in the corner and climbs up to stomp on the knee. They tangle up top until Bayley nails a big back drop from up high. Charlotte hits the mat hard but Bayley is still stuck in the corner. Charlotte charges and may have hit the same exposed turnbuckle as Sasha. Bayley pulls herself up and nails the Macho Man elbow drop for the win.

Winner: Bayley

After the match, Bayley receives her title and limps to her feet as her arm is raised. We go to replays. We come back to Bayley celebrating as fans cheer.

