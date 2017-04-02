Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles: Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

We see a bunch of ladders around the ring. The RAW Tag Team Titles are hanging high above the ring. Enzo Amore and Big Cass are out first to a pop. They cut promos and the crowd goes along. Sheamus and Cesaro are out next as JoJo begins the introductions. RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are out last.

The match looks to begin but the music interrupts and out come WrestleMania 33 hosts The New Day. Big E says they have just received word... a "Delete!" chant breaks out for The Hardys but Big E reveals that this match is now a Fatal 4 Way. Xavier Woods says that means one more team is involved in the match. Kofi Kingston wonders who the team could be and a "who?" chant starts. The music hits and the crowd goes nuts as Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy make their way out. The Hardys have returned to WWE. They are not using the Broken gimmicks.

The bell rings and everyone goes at it. Jeff hits Poetry In Motion on Gallows early. He hits it on Anderson next. Enzo comes in but Matt kicks him. They double team Enzo. Cass runs in and misses a double clothesline. The Hardys hit a double suplex as fans chant "this is awesome" now. Cesaro and Sheamus come in to go at it with The Hardys now. Jeff hits Whisper in the Wind on both of them. Matt goes to the floor for a ladder. He brings it back and knocks Sheamus off the apron, then Cass. Enzo and Cesaro also eat the ladder. Gallows and Anderson come in to stop The Hardys going for the gold. They double team Matt with a ladder and then Jeff.

Cesaro and Sheamus with some impressive ladder-related offense with the champs. Cesaro climbs for the titles but Cass comes in and stops him. Enzo and Cass double team Cesaro. Matt comes in but Cass boots him. Jeff comes off the second rope and Cass boots him out of the air. More chaos for a few minutes. Sheamus goes for the forearms to the chest of Gallows on the apron. Anderson tries to make the save but Cesaro stops him. Cesaro hits the Swing on Anderson while Sheamus hits the forearms on Gallows and fans count along with them. Cesaro and Sheamus clear the ring and stand tall after a Swiss-19 from Cesaro. Cass launches Enzo out onto others. Jeff comes in and sends Cass out to the floor. Jeff goes to springboard onto the others but Sheamus Brogue Kicks him off the apron. Sheamus goes to climb for the titles but Gallows meets him on the other side of the ladder. Sheamus grabs the belts but Gallows fights him. Enzo comes in and pushes the ladder over.

Enzo climbs a ladder as Big Cass helps him. Enzo grabs the titles but Gallows and Sheamus make the save. Sheamus and Gallows drive Cass into a ladder leaned up in the corner. Gallows ends up sending Sheamus to the floor. Enzo climbs for the titles but Anderson runs up the ladder and makes the save. Anderson reaches for the titles but Enzo stops him. They fight up high until Cesaro comes in and catches Enzo with a big uppercut. Cesaro pulls Anderson off the ladder. Sheamus assists and they do for a double team but Gallows makes the save. Anderson and Gallows rock Cesaro and Sheamus. They hit Magic Killer on Cesaro. Matt nails a Twist of Fate on Gallows. Anderson tosses Matt to the floor. Anderson climbs the ladder but Matt meets him on the other side. They fight on the ladder. Matt nails a big Twist of Fate from the top of the ladder. Jeff climbs a ladder now but he's nowhere near the titles. Jeff nails a huge Swanton Bomb onto Cesaro, who was laying on a bridged ladder from the apron to the barrier. Matt climbs for the titles and gets the win.

Winners and New RAW Tag Team Champions: The Hardy Boys

After the match, Matt and Jeff celebrate with the titles to a big pop. We get replays and come back to fireworks going off as Cole welcomes The Hardys back home.

