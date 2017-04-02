Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 tonight and won a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. Other teams in the match were Cesaro & Sheamus, Enzo Amore & Big Cass and former champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

The Hardys are now seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions but this is obviously their first run with these RAW Tag Team Titles. Gallows and Anderson won the titles from Cesaro and Sheamus back on January 29th at the Royal Rumble.

Below are photos and videos from the match:

This match is now a #Fatal4Way?! WHO is the fourth team in this #LadderMatch?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kn0xuH7kfj — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017

You can expect a LOT of innovative offense in this one! Take this example from @WWECesaro... #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/7sKyEoDlw4 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017

