Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 tonight and won a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. Other teams in the match were Cesaro & Sheamus, Enzo Amore & Big Cass and former champions Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
It's time to decide the #RAW #TagTeamTitles, and @WWEAaLLday21 & @BigCassWWE are taking it all in! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1WAKLSA2q7— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
BADA BOOM! The REALEST GUYS are in THE ROOM, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! #WrestleMania @WWEAaLLday21 @BigCassWWE pic.twitter.com/e7PwOj4oDu— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 3, 2017
Well, @WWEAaLLday21 & @BigCassWWE have one question for the @WWEUniverse in Orlando... HOW YOU DOIN'?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/eH2Wv8ZKUn— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
Can @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus reach the top of the #RAW team team mountain once again? #WrestleMania #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/vw7e3o2HuR— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
YOUR #RAW #TagTeamChampions @LukeGallowsWWE and @KarlAndersonWWE are ready for their #WrestleMania debut! pic.twitter.com/kZX3tYikMu— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
Are the HOSTS of #WrestleMania #TheNewDay about to enter this #RAW #TagTeamTitles #LadderMatch?! pic.twitter.com/izNtIvv0dD— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
This match is now a #Fatal4Way?! WHO is the fourth team in this #LadderMatch?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kn0xuH7kfj— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
The #NewDay have BROKEN some #WrestleMania news! #HardyBoyz are BACK & have been added to tonight's #RAW #TagTeamChampionship Ladder Match! pic.twitter.com/fID80qJXEg— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
OMG! @JEFFHARDYBRAND and @MATTHARDYBRAND are BACK! #WrestleMania #HardyBoyz pic.twitter.com/EAgTyBWR7R— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
Can you believe your eyes?! The #HardyBoyz are at the #UltimateThrillRide #WrestleMania, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/FdzLn3WDUE— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
#PoetryInMotion from @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND! Can The #HardyBoyz reach the top of #RAW's tag team division?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Nc450u0Erz— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
You can expect a LOT of innovative offense in this one! Take this example from @WWECesaro... #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/7sKyEoDlw4— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
Didn't take long for the ladders to be EVERYWHERE in this #LadderMatch! #WrestleMania @BigCassWWE @WWEAaLLday21 pic.twitter.com/OaMHg7yu7r— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
Has the teamwork between @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus EVER been this on point?! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Nu0q8nnohe— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
It's @WWESheamus going for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles, but @LukeGallowsWWE isn't about to let it happen! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/MT2RoEBAUO— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
And now it's @WWEAaLLday21 and @KarlAndersonWWE at the top of the ladder! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/0Kq421Xx5t— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
IT HAS HAPPENED! @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND are your NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampions! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Ar8xIsmtzL— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
The #HardyBoyz are SEVEN-TIME #TagTeamChampions as @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @MATTHARDYBRAND make a #WrestleMania moment! pic.twitter.com/j0OnLqQWL3— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
Congratulations to NEW #RAW #TagTeamChampions @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @MATTHARDYBRAND as #WrestleMania continues streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/0a0KTLyVwz— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 3, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.