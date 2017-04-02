John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is introduced as the special guest commentator for this match. TV weather guy Al Roker is in the ring as the special guest ring announcer. He introduces The Miz and Maryse first. Nikki Bella is out first. John Cena is out next as they head to the ring together. Cena goes to ringside and hugs his mother. Nikki also greets her.

Nikki and Maryse start but Maryse tags Miz before they touch each other. Cena, who received some loud boos for his entrance, makes his way in and gets ready to go. Miz stalls early on. Maryse joins him at ringside for a kiss. Cena chases Miz back into the ring and Miz stomps on him. Miz with more showing off before using the ropes on Cena as the referee warns him. Maryse drops Cena with a cheap shot. Nikki isn't happy as Miz taunts her. Miz goes to work on Cena and keeps control now. Cena moves out of the corner and Miz lands hard. Nikki rallies for Cena now.

Nikki waits for a tag but Maryse runs over and pulls her down on her face on the apron. Miz keeps control of Cena in the ring and hits a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Cena goes for an Attitude Adjustment but Miz blocks it. Miz nails a DDT for a close 2 count. Miz mocks SmackDown General Manager now. Miz delivers the "yes!" kicks while Cena is on his knees. More back and forth now. Nikki finally gets a tag and spears Maryse as she comes in. Nikki goes on and takes out Miz on the floor as he got in the way of Maryse. Nikki brings it back into the ring and hits a big right on Maryse. Cena joins Nikki as fans boo. They hit double Five Knuckle Shuffles on their opponents. Cena scoops Miz for the Attitude Adjustment while Nikki scoops Maryse for the Rack Attack 2.0. They cover with the double pin for the win.

Winners: John Cena and Nikki Bella

After the match, Cena takes the mic and says this is what Nikki wanted a year ago when she broke her neck - a WrestleMania moment. Cena says he's so very proud of her. Cena recalls Nikki before she went into surgery last year. She was going in and out of it and Cena mentioned one day that he would marry her. She said yes then. She's asked him every week since then what happened and now is the right time to tell her. Cena just needs Nikki to say yes one more time. He drops to one knee and brings out a ring. Cena asks Nikki to marry him and they embrace. Nikki is shaking as she puts the ring on. They hug again and share an emotional moment together as the crowd cheers them on. Cena raises Nikki's arm as his music hits and they kiss again. They go to ringside to greet family members.

This is from our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 33. To access our full coverage, click here.

