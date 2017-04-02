Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

We go to the ring and out comes Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on a motorcycle. They're accompanied by police motorcycles with the sirens on. Triple H's bike stops at ringside and revs up. Seth Rollins is out next and he's carrying a big sword. He makes the ramp light up a trail leading to the ring as Triple H and Stephanie look on. The Kingslayer marches to the ring without the sword.

The bell rings and they start brawling. Rollins takes control and hits a dropkick. They go to the floor and Triple H whips Rollins by his knee. Rollins comes right back and knocks Triple H over the barrier. Rollins ends up back dropping Triple H back to the ringside area. Rollins jumps up on the barrier and nails a clothesline. They come back in and Rollins springboards up but Triple H takes him out of mid-air. Rollins manages to counter and hit an enziguri. Stephanie cheers Triple H on from ringside. Rollins runs the ropes and nails a dive, sending Triple H into the barrier. Rollins goes back in for a second dive. Rollins bounces Triple H off the German announce table and takes it apart.

Rollins goes for a Pedigree on top of the table but Triple H drops him with a DDT. Triple H focuses on the knee now and whacks Rollins with a steel chair, taking the knee out again. Triple H drops a knee to the back of Rollins' injured knee. Triple H stands tall on top of the announce table now. Triple H brings it back in the ring and works Rollins around, focusing on the knee as Rollins screams out in pain. Rollins looks to make a comeback but his knee goes out when trying a bomb out of the corner. Rollins' knee goes out again on him as Triple h looks down at him. Rollins blocks a Pedigree and goes for one of his own. Rollins ends up launching Triple H into the corner with a Buckle Bomb.

Rollins ends up going to the top while Triple H is on the floor. Rollins launches himself at Triple H but he hurts his knee again as well. Rollins sends Triple H into the ring post again. Rollins brings two steel chairs and a table from under the ring. Stephanie warns her husband. Both chairs are in the ring as Triple H crawls in for them. Rollins is standing the table up on the outside. Rollins goes to the top and nails a Frogsplash to the back for a 2 count. More back and forth as Triple H hits a spinebuster for a 2 count. Triple H wraps the chair around Rollins' bad leg and goes to the top. Rollins jumps up and throws the chair at Triple H's face. Rollins climbs up for a superplex and nails it. He rolls through and hits the Falcon Arrow for a 2 count.

Rollins goes to the top but Stephanie pulls him down by his leg, right in front of the referee. Triple H applies a hold on Rollins' knee in the middle of the ring now. The hold is broken but Triple H keeps up the attack on his knee. Rollins rolls to the floor but Triple H comes over with a chair shot to the leg. Triple H applies another submission on the floor. Rollins tosses a chair at Triple H but it does nothing. Rollins pulls a sledgehammer from under the ring and tosses it tot he side but Triple H sees it. Triple H breaks the hold and grabs the sledgehammer. Rollins scoots back into the ring and sells the leg injury. Triple H stalks him with the sledgehammer. Rollins jumps up and decks Triple H with rights. He drops the sledgehammer. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now.

Rollins with a kick to the jaw. Triple H fires back with a big clothesline. Stephanie cheers Triple H on as they're both down. She tells Triple H to twist his knee off. Fans try to rally for Rollins. Triple H grabs the sledgehammer again. Rollins jumps up out of nowhere and nails a kick to the head, sending Triple H and the sledgehammer to the mat. Rollins grabs the sledgehammer now. Rollins waits for him to get up. Stephanie gets on the apron and takes the sledgehammer from Rollins. Triple H takes advantage of the distraction and nails a Pedigree for a very close 2 count. Rollins turns it around and goes to the top for a huge Phoenix Splash. Triple H still kicks out at 2. Rollins grabs Triple H and is slow to pick him up. Rollins goes for a Pedigree but Triple H counters with a kick. Rollins blocks a Pedigree. Rollins goes for a Pedigree of his own. Triple H back drops him but Rollins lands on his bad leg. Triple H goes for another pedigree but Rollins counters. Rollins goes for a Pedigree but Triple H takes out the knee.

Stephanie gets on the apron and Triple H almost runs into her. Rollins comes back with a superkick that sends Triple H into Stephanie. She falls off the apron through the table. Triple H is furious now. He turns around to a kick and a Pedigree for the pin.

Winner: Seth Rollins

After the match, Rollins celebrates his win as we go to replays. Rollins stands tall as we go to a break.

This is from our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 33. To access our full coverage, click here.

