- Above is slow motion video of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, which was won by Mojo Rawley. As noted, this year's battle royal featured 33 wrestlers, the most ever.
- As noted, The Hardys returned to WWE tonight and won the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33. Matt Hardy's wife, Reby, commented on their surprise return, writing on Twitter:
#Wrestlemania #Wrestlemania33 #HardyBoyz #dada pic.twitter.com/gzzAVpzrsn— Baby Hardy (@BABYHARDYBRAND) April 3, 2017
#Wrestlemania33 pic.twitter.com/SbkFvrITCp— Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) April 3, 2017
