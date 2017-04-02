- Above is slow motion video of the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, which was won by Mojo Rawley. As noted, this year's battle royal featured 33 wrestlers, the most ever.

- After losing to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, Triple H set a record for the most WrestleMania losses with 12. Shawn Michaels and Triple H were tied for that record before tonight, with 11 WrestleMania losses each.

- As noted, The Hardys returned to WWE tonight and won the RAW Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 33. Matt Hardy's wife, Reby, commented on their surprise return, writing on Twitter:

