WWE Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

We go to the ring and out comes Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman to a pop. Fireworks go off as they hit the ring. Fans start chanting for Goldberg now. A man knocks on his locker room door before the music hits and out comes WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

We get formal ring introductions from JoJo. Heyman cuts her off and handles the introduction for his client. The bell rings and Goldberg measures Lesnar up. Lesnar immediately nails three German suplexes for a pop. Lesnar gets hype but turns around to a takedown. Goldberg nails a spear but Lesnar rolls out of the ring. Goldberg follows and spears Lesnar through the barrier.

Goldberg brings Lesnar back into the ring as fans chant his name. Heyman is shocked. Goldberg calls for the Jackhammer but Lesnar goes for the F5. Goldberg counters and spears Lesnar. Lesnar is stunned. Goldberg grabs him for the Jackhammer and nails it for a close 2 count. Heyman barks at Lesnar and tells him to wake up. Goldberg charges but Lesnar jumps over him. Goldberg hits the turnbuckle. Lesnar with a German. Lesnar with another German. Lesnar with German #6.

Lesnar with two more Germans. Lesnar stalks Goldberg and hits another German suplex. Lesnar hits German #10 and stands tall. Lesnar scoops Goldberg for the F5 and nails it. Lesnar covers for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE Universal Champion: Brock Lesnar

After the match, Lesnar is handed the title as Heyman enters the ring. Lesnar raises the title to a pop. We get replays and come back to The Beast celebrating with the title. Lesnar leaves with the title as we go to another break.

This is from our live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 33.

