Brock Lesnar defeated Bill Goldberg to become the new WWE Universal Champion at tonight's WrestleMania 33 event in Orlando. The match saw Lesnar take Goldberg to Suplex City 10 times.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:
Here. Comes. THE BEAST! #WrestleMania @BrockLesnar @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/qE9LYgc0za— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
#TheBeast @BrockLesnar has never looked more ready... #WrestleMania @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/mjH0TgNNah— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
And so the iconic walk begins for #UniversalChampion @Goldberg... #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Xb8A7QKcMB— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
Your #UniversalChampion @Goldberg heads into battle against @BrockLesnar NOW at #WrestleMania, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/6ZUDz8BTEJ— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
It seems @Goldberg has all the confidence in the world heading into this #UniversalChampionship defense! #WrestleMania @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/IiGxrBFEn4— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
After a fitting introduction from @HeymanHustle, can @BrockLesnar FINALLY conquer @Goldberg at the #UltimateThrillRide #WrestleMania?! pic.twitter.com/IMYaESYOSq— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
#TheBeast has introduced @Goldberg to #SuplexCity... but the #UniversalChampion has RE-introduced @BrockLesnar to the SPEAR! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/8Bo0bMk1bd— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
ANOTHER #F5 CONNECTS as @BrockLesnar FINALLY defeats @Goldberg to become #UniversalChampion! #WrestleMania #LesnarvsGoldberg pic.twitter.com/FROR2j6Nuz— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
WHAT does @BrockLesnar have to do to put away #UniversalChampion @Goldberg?! #WrestleMania #LesnarvsGoldberg pic.twitter.com/7yhEa7DAFV— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
After 10 GERMAN SUPLEXES, @BrockLesnar is on top of #RAW as YOUR #UniversalChampion! #WrestleMania #LesnarvsGoldberg pic.twitter.com/CEHlgODOe3— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
#TheBeast @BrockLesnar has every right to be straight-up JOLLY after conquering @Goldberg at #WrestleMania, streaming LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/BTs46v5OK5— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 3, 2017
