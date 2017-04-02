Six-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title: Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Mickie James is out next. Becky Lynch makes her way out with pyro. Carmella is out next with James Ellsworth. Natalya is out next. Naomi comes out next and she's glowing for her hometown. The bell rings and it's every woman for herself.

Becky with an early exploder on Carmella. Natalya and Bliss team up on Naomi on the floor. Becky and Mickie go at it now. Becky drops Carmella. Becky goes tot he top but Ellsworth grabs her leg. Carmella takes advantage of the distraction and gets a 2 count. Bliss and Carmella have words now. Bliss gets the best of her and yells to get out of her ring. Natalya comes in but Bliss hits a DDT for a 2 count as Mickie breaks it up. Bliss talks trash to Natalya. Becky comes back and unloads on Natalya, Bliss and Carmella. Becky keeps on and hits the exploder on Carmella. Ellsworth comes in for No Chin Music but Becky nails the exploder on him.

Mickie comes off the top with the senton on Becky for a 2 count as Bliss breaks the pin. Bliss sends Mickie to the floor. Bliss runs from Natalya. Naomi goes at it with Becky and Natalya now. They appear to botch a three-way move. Natalya ends up getting a double Sharpshooter applied to Naomi and Carmella. Mickie breaks it with a kick and covers Natalya for a 2 count. Becky breaks it. Mickie with her big DDT on Becky for a 2 count as Carmella breaks it. Carmella drops Mickie but Bliss breaks the pin. Bliss and Naomi go at it but Naomi hits the Rear View to a pop. Naomi leaps out onto everyone else and takes them down in front of the announcers.

Naomi brings Bliss backin and springboards at her but Bliss knocks her down with a big right. Naomi counters and applies a submission for the win.

Winner and New SmackDown Women's Champion: Naomi

After the match, Naomi celebrates as we get replays.

