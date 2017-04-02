In the video above, the Hardys talk about returning to WWE tonight after a seven year absence. The Hardys defeated Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Enzo & Big Cass and Cesaro & Sheamus at WrestleMania 33 tonight to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions.

"This is so cool, we are coming back home to where we started," Matt Hardy said. "To be able to have that opportunity on this show to re-debut in WWE is actually a magical moment."

When asked how they expect the locker room to receive them, Jeff admitted that it could be good and bad, but for the most part people are happy that they're back.

