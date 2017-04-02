Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella and Natalya in a Six-Pack Challenge to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion at WrestleMania 33 tonight. Noami got the big win in her hometown of Orlando. The match saw interference from James Ellsworth.

Naomi is now a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. Bliss was given the title last month after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view when Naomi had to relinquish the title due to an injury she suffered during the title shot from Bliss.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's match:

QUICK to get involved in this one is @realellsworth as he holds back @BeckyLynchWWE! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/H1KV9E9h6E — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017

