WrestleMania has done it again!

WrestleMania 33 broke the Orlando Citrus Bowl's attendance record with 75,245 WWE Universe members.from all 50 states and 62 different countries. The previous Orlando Citrus Bowl attendance record was set by WrestleMania XXIV in 2008 with 74,635 fans.

WWE congratulates the WWE Universe in making this incredible accomplishment possible!