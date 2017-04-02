No Holds Barred Match: Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

We go to the ring and out comes Roman Reigns. He punches the ground and makes the stadium light up with fireworks. JoJo reveals that this is now a No Holds Barred match. Reigns makes his way to the ring. Reigns waits until the gong finally hits and out comes The Undertaker with his grand WrestleMania entrance.

The bell rings and they start going at it. Taker sends Reigns out of the ring early on. Reigns comes back in but Taker dominates him. Taker sends Reigns back out and claims this as his yard. Reigns comes back in and unloads on Taker. Reigns sends Taker over the top but he lands on his feet. Taker lures Reigns out to the floor and headbutts him. Taker launches Reigns into the steel steps. A "Roman sucks" chant starts up. They end up back in the ring and Reigns takes control. Reigns shows no mercy and connects with a solid kick.

They go back to the floor and Taker works Reigns around. Taker with another headbutt. Taker scoops Reigns but Reigns counters and rams him into the ring post. Reigns nails a Drive By. They come back in and trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Reigns kicks Taker but he stands straight up and stares back at him. Taker fires back and takes Reigns into the corner again. Taker with a running splash in the corner. Taker scoops Reigns and drops him for Snake Eyes. Taker with a big boot and a leg drop for a 2 count.

Reigns goes for another Drive By but Taker knocks him out of the air. Taker takes apart the announce table. We can hear Reigns tell Taker to slam his head into the table. Taker does. Taker with another headbutt. Reigns comes back with a Drive By on the announce table. Reigns charges but Taker catches him and chokeslams him on top of the announce table. Taker takes apart the Spanish announce table now. Taker stands on top of the table and cuts his own throat. Reigns acts first and spears Taker on top of the announce table, sending him through it. Reigns and Taker are down in the debris now. The referee checks on Taker as Reigns enters the ring and stands tall to boos. Taker sits straight up like only he can. He comes back into the ring but Reigns beats him down. Reigns talks some trash and keeps on but Taker catches him in a Last Ride for a 2 count.

Taker brings a steel chair in but Reigns blocks it. Taker floors him with a boot. Taker with a chair shot to the spine. Reigns with two more chair shots to the back. Taker calls for a chokeslam but Reigns rolls to the floor. They come back in and Reigns nails a Superman punch to stagger Taker. Reigns with another Superman punch but the ropes hold Taker up. Taker counters and chokeslams on top of the steel chair for a 2 count. Taker goes on and hits a Tombstone for a close 2 count. They tangle and Reigns has trouble getting Taker up. He hits a Superman punch instead but Taker kicks out at 2. Reigns goes on to hit a spear. Reigns goes for the pin but Taker counters and applies the Hell's Gate submission.

The hold is broken as both are struggling to get up. Taker crawls for a chair but Reigns puts his foot down on it. Reigns grabs the chair and unloads on The Deadman with it. Taker tries to pull himself up as fans chant his name. Reigns watches from the corner. Reigns nails a spear as soon as Taker gets up. Reigns covers for a close 2 count. Taker is slow to get up as Reigns watches again. Taker shakes as he tries to pull himself up. Reigns nails another spear and covers for the pin but somehow Taker kicks out. Reigns can't believe it.

Reigns waits for Taker to get up again. He nails another Superman punch and Taker goes down one more time. Reigns watches from the corner and shakes his head. Taker sits right up but collapses. Taker slowly gets up. Reigns mushes Taker's head as fans boo. Taker talks some trash as he struggles to get up. Reigns runs the ropes for what looks like a spear but Taker isn't in the right position. Reigns stops and connects with right hands instead. Reigns runs the ropes twice for momentum and nails a big spear for the win.

Winner: Roman Reigns

After the match, Reigns stands tall while Taker is laid out on his back in the middle of the ring. Reigns makes his exit from the ring and heads up the ramp. Reigns turns around and looks at the ring. He poses with his arms in the air as the fireworks go off in the background. More fireworks go off around the Citrus Bowl as Reigns stares at the ring. Reigns turns and marches up the ramp to what sounds like a mixed reaction. His music stops and we see Taker still down in the ring. Fans start chanting "thank you Taker" at him. Taker starts to move and then sits up in the middle of the ring. We go to replays as he struggles to get up. We come back and the lights are out as Taker stands tall in the ring with his hat and coat on. Taker's music hits as he looks around at the crowd. Fans pop and applaud The Deadman while he takes it all in. Taker removes his gloves and wrist tape, leaving them in the middle of the ring. Taker removes his coat and his cap for another pop. Taker places his gear in the middle of the ring as the lightning strikes and the fire rages on the stage. Taker exits the ring while a spotlight is on his gear. Taker stops at Michelle McCool and his family at ringside before making the long walk up the ramp. The "thank you Taker" chants continue. Taker stops on the ramp and turns around to look at the ring. He turns back around and raises his fist as the lightning strikes again. The gongs hit again and the stadium goes black. WrestleMania 33 goes off the air.

