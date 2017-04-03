- As noted, the WrestleMania 33 opener saw AJ Styles defeat Shane McMahon. In the video above, the SmackDown Commissioner says AJ really is phenomenal and it was honor being in the ring with him. Shane calls AJ a special talent and says he brought more than his A-game to the match. Regarding AJ going for the WWE Title, Shane is sure he will get the shot and says there's no denying him.
- As seen below, 56% of fans on Twitter gave WrestleMania 33 a thumbs up with over 6900 votes:
What did you think of #Wrestlemania?— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
