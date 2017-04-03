Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 tonight. It was Taker's second-ever loss at the event.
Below is a photo of Taker's gear remaining in the ring 30 minutes after the show ended:
More than 30 minutes after the end of #WrestleMania 33, Undertaker's iconic trench coat and hat remain in the ring.— Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) April 3, 2017
Photo: Steve Argintaru pic.twitter.com/OEHkYQ2QTp
Full WrestleMania results are here. Below are photos and videos from the end of the show:
The #Undertaker sits up once again after being defeated by @WWERomanReigns at #WrestleMania... pic.twitter.com/pCLLTQGqZn— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
What is next for The #Undertaker? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/kBsbKUNQIY— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
#ThankYouTaker #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/koSpEN7iOh— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
The @WWEUniverse stands in admiration of The #Undertaker at #WrestleMania... pic.twitter.com/I3KNbbchbf— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
The gloves have come off... #Undertaker #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/7MT1b0AOoN— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 3, 2017
Vintage #Undertaker as the lights go out at #WrestleMania... pic.twitter.com/CEV8rUIbMQ— WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2017
The #Undertaker is making the walk back up the #WrestleMania ramp... pic.twitter.com/BAgWZKClp6— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 3, 2017
