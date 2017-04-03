- As noted, WWE announced at the 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday night that this year's Legacy Wing inductees were Haystacks Calhoun, Judy Grable, Farmer Burns, Rikidozan, June Byers, Dr. Jerry Graham, Toots Mondt, Bearcat Wright and Luther Lindsay. For those who missed it, above is a video package looking at the latest round of Legacy Hall of Famers.

- Below is a promo for the April 30th WWE Payback pay-per-view. The RAW brand event takes place from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

