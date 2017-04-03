- Above is a new Snickers ad with James Ellsworth and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.
April fools guys.. I blame @VivaDelRio— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 2, 2017
- New WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens tweeted the following after his win over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 33 last night:
Maybe I'll keep the nameplate there to remind everyone who I beat...#AddAnotherPrizeToTheList#TheFaceOfAmerica#KOMania2#Hashtag pic.twitter.com/a097cReKQS— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) April 3, 2017
