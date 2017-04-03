- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this compilation of various goofs, gaffs and laughs with the former WWE Champion.
* TJ Perkins defeated Drew Gulak
* Kishan Raftar defeated Chris Atkins
* Mustafa Ali & Rich Swann defeated TK Cooper & Travis Banks
* Tony Storm defeated Jinny (PROGRESS)
* Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher
* Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari
* Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik
* Sarah Bridges defeated an unknown WWE recruit
- Enzo Amore noted on Twitter that he had $50,000 worth of gear for his WrestleMania 33 entrance on Sunday, not including these 1 of 1 signature pair of Jordan sneakers:
First look at @WWEAaLLday21's #Wrestlemania sneakers. pic.twitter.com/KQwEvasTtN— SoleCollector.com (@SoleCollector) April 2, 2017
