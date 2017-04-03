- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this compilation of various goofs, gaffs and laughs with the former WWE Champion.

- Below are more WrestleMania 33 Axxess results from Saturday, thanks to Tyler:

* TJ Perkins defeated Drew Gulak

* Kishan Raftar defeated Chris Atkins

* Mustafa Ali & Rich Swann defeated TK Cooper & Travis Banks

* Tony Storm defeated Jinny (PROGRESS)

* Brian Kendrick defeated Jack Gallagher

* Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari

* Tony Nese defeated Gran Metalik

* Sarah Bridges defeated an unknown WWE recruit

- Enzo Amore noted on Twitter that he had $50,000 worth of gear for his WrestleMania 33 entrance on Sunday, not including these 1 of 1 signature pair of Jordan sneakers:

