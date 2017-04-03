- As noted, the first "WWE Show" launched on Snapchat this past weekend to promote WrestleMania 33, featuring Cathy Kelley hosting. The featured expired at 6am this morning but you can watch the full video above.

- Below is video of John Cena and Nikki Bella on NBC's "Today" show this morning to talk about getting engaged in the ring at WrestleMania 33 last night. Nikki noted on Twitter that they made the appearance in New York City this morning with just two hours of sleep.

WATCH: @JohnCena shares the sweet story of when he knew it was time to propose to Nikki Bella! #TODAYsTake pic.twitter.com/bCk4PG5dOE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 3, 2017

