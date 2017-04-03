- Champs Sports posted this video of Enzo Amore participating in their "Going Numb" ice bath challenge with a $500 gift card up for grabs. Enzo goes up against a 17 year old fan.

- As noted, Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) has returned to WWE to work the WWE NXT brand after making an appearance in the crowd at "Takeover: Orlando" on Saturday night in Orlando. Sheamus tweeted the following to welcome his good friend back to the company:

Welcome back to the big leagues Haggis... what ever happened to that baby face? pic.twitter.com/0T8y1kFBu8 — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) April 2, 2017

- Mojo Rawley tweeted the following on winning the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33:

From the bottom of my heart, thank you to all who supported me. I love you. For all those who didn't, thank you for the motivation. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 3, 2017

30 years of hardship. 30 years of fighting up from the gutter. 30 years of people doubting me. It all led to this. Best moment of my life. pic.twitter.com/7Dgg8fWCIE — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) April 3, 2017

