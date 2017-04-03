Source: F4WOnline

Some of the WWE NXT Superstars who suffered losses at "Takeover: Orlando" on Saturday night are set for main roster call-ups soon, according to Wrestling Observer Radio.

Word is that Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger and Andrade "Cien" Almas are coming to the main roster soon. Dave Meltzer speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Dash and Dawson of The Revival may be called up as well. No word yet on what brand these Superstars might end up on.

No word yet on Elias Samson coming to the main roster but it appears his call-up may be delayed. It was believed that Samson was headed to the main roster after losing the "Loser Leaves NXT" match to Kassius Ohno last week but Dave Meltzer indicated other wise on Observer Radio. The plan was for Samson to come to the main roster as recent as January of this year.

