- In the video above, WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode talks to ESPN after his win over Shinsuke Nakamura at "Takeover: Orlando" on Saturday night. Roode praises Nakamura as one of the greatest sports entertainers in the world and says they went to war. Roode says he is also one of the greatest sports entertainers in the world and he proved why he is champion at Takeover.

Roode says the last year in NXT has been one heck of a journey but from the moment he walked in the doors he told everyone he was taking NXT to another level and that's what he has done. Regarding Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) returning to the company, Roode says he was in Drew's shoes one year ago and it will be interesting to see what happens with him. Roode says it will also be interesting to see what happens in the next few weeks and months with him as champion. As noted on Saturday night, McIntyre cut a backstage promo and said he's come to NXT for the title.

- Fans who had photos taken at WrestleMania 33 Axxess with various Superstars and attractions can now retrieve their photos at WrestleManiaAxxessPhotos.com. You will need the QR code or 6-digit number printed on your photo card.

- The Rock posted the following on his new collection with Under Armour that drops on Wednesday:

On APRIL 5th, the most anticipated NEW #ProjectRock collection in the history of @UnderArmour will drop.

Men's, women's and kids.

The new gear (shoes included) will guarantee to make you more motivated, ambitious, hungry, powerful and get after your goals with purpose and drive like never before.

Oh and I almost forgot. Sexy. The new collection makes men and women hella sexier as well. Trust me, I'm "the sexiest man alive" so I know. Just don't take nudes in my collection and post them cause Instagram will suspend your account. Kevin Hart already tried that.

You made our #ProjectRock collections Under Armour's #1 SELLER OF ALL 2016.

For 2017, it's been an honor creating and sweating in every piece, so when you buy them, you know I talked the talk, but more importantly, I walked the walk right there with you.

Mark your calendars APRIL 5th. Greatness awaits. Sexiness too. #BeUnstoppable #ProjectRock Collection.

