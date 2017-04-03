The WrestleMania 33 stage caught fire during The Undertaker's grand exit following his loss to Roman Reigns in last night's main event. You can see a few photos and videos of the blaze from inside Camping World Stadium below.
The stage totally just caught fire #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/YYLLOZlNN7— Amaya Fanel (@ChocoMochi) April 3, 2017
Oh my God, the stage lit on fire from Taker's damn pyro. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/HtHIykKTby— Tyler Wilson (@straightedge109) April 3, 2017
The stage is on fire. Huge pillar of black smoke! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/TntXkYVC61— Jason (@JasonPChilds) April 3, 2017
Wrestlemania stage caught on fire!#Wrestlemania #Wrestlemania33 pic.twitter.com/OBDBqZPKUw— ?? melhouse (@meladeth) April 3, 2017
