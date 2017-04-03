- Pro Football Talk reports that New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski received permission from the team for his appearance at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. Gronk's interference in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal helped his close friend, Mojo Rawley, win the match.

- TicketIQ sent us word that tonight's post-WrestleMania Raw at the Amway Center is officially sold out, with over 900 tickets listed on the resale market. The cheapest tickets are $88, which is up $20 in the past week.

As noted last week, Tuesday's post-WrestleMania SmackDown Live at the Amway Center still has a few hundred tickets available from the venue and TicketMaster starting at $25. The resale market has over 2,500 seats available starting at just $14, which is 44% below face value.

- As seen at WrestleMania last night, videos of maggots and worms were projected onto the ring several times during the Bray Wyatt - Randy Orton match. The photo below has gone viral on social media spoofing the incident:

Bray Wyatt has gone too far pic.twitter.com/fUxoraAEf0 — Kayin (@KayinNasaki) April 3, 2017

