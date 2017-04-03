- Wrestling Inc. reader Jesse Ruiz noted that with The Hardys returning to WWE and winning the RAW Tag Team Championship, Jeff Hardy earned his first ever victory at Wrestlemania. Hardy had been 0-5 at the event before Sunday.

The victory was also the The Hardy Boyz first victory as a team at Wrestlemania, and it was their first tag team match at Wrestlemania that didn't involve the Dudleyz. It was also their first involvement in a match at Wrestlemania involving ladders (TLC and Ladder match; including Money in the Bank) that didn't involve Edge or Christian.

- Speaking of the Hardys, the YouTube video of their return above already has more than 4 million views.

