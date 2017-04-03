Source: FOX Sports
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke with FOX Sports after making his WWE return at WrestleMania 33 last night to call Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker. Ross confirmed that he has signed with WWE for 2 years. Ross commented on the return and how his late wife Jan wanted to be there:
Ross also commented on the new deal, which was just signed on Friday:
"It has a specific number of dates that I'm obligated to work, which I think is good for me. So look at it this way: I got my jersey back. I got brought back to my home team, and my opportunities back in WWE, I'm sure, will be multi-fold. They've got a lot of things that I can contribute (to), and I've been so blessed in the business that I've done so many different things. I've been an administrator and a syndicator, a marketing rep, a VP of broadcasting, a head of talent relations. But the fun part is what I did tonight.
"I hope to have more 'fun part' assignments in the future, but I've got my jersey back. So if the team needs me to play, to work more than they anticipated because they need it, I'm in."
Ross also discussed the passing of his wife Jan, his "Ringside" shows and more in the full interview.
