Triple H took to Twitter today and announced the next WWE NXT Takeover event for Chicago in late May. NXT "Takeover: Chicago" will take place on Saturday, May 20th in Chicago. This is the night before the WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which is a SmackDown-exclusive event.
Below are his tweets on the events:
After an incredible #NXTTakeOver, @WWENXT is hitting the road... see the #NXTRoadTrip in...— Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2017
#NXTPhoenix 5/4#NXTRiverside 5/5#NXTSanDiego 5/6— Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2017
Tickets on sale Friday 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/RP7fMk5F80
#NXTCincy 5/18#NXTEvansville 5/19— Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2017
Tickets on sale Friday at 10am local pic.twitter.com/taSK99KdvC
...and finally @WWENXT TAKES OVER #NXTChicago on Saturday, May 20th the night before #WWEBacklash. Tickets on sale SATURDAY at 10am CT pic.twitter.com/AuGKtlWTev— Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.