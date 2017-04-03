WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Michelle Wilson, Chief Strategy & Financial Officer George Barrios and SVP Financial Planning & Investor Relations Michael Weitz are hosting a post-WrestleMania 33 conference call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford. Below are highlights:

Weiss opened the call and noted that he would be joined by Barrios and Wilson. No Vince McMahon for this call. Barrios took over and touted the huge success of WrestleMania 33. WrestleMania was a big driver of WWE Network subscribers. The Network now has "nearly" 2 million subscribers. Subscribers are up 11% domestically from the same quarter in 2016.

Wilson took over and commented on how they are pleased with the continued growth of the Network. She used the "super serve" phrase that they began using in the last quarter, saying they continue to "super serve" content like new season of Story Time and The Edge & Christian Show, plus with 205 Live and the WWE UK tournament.

