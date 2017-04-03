- Fighting with My Family, the movie based on Paige and her family co-produced by WWE Studios and The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions, will wrap filming this week. As seen in the video above, director Stephen Merchant was at the Norwich City Centre today filming for the movie and Paige's parents, Saraya and Ricky Knight, were on hand watching.

- Roman Reigns, who defeated The Undertaker in what appears to be his final match, commented on his victory over Taker at WrestleMania 33. Reigns wrote:

I did what I had to at #WrestleMania but it doesn't change the fact Deadman held the yard down for years.

For that..#ThankYouTaker #Respect — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) April 3, 2017

Antony Copland contributed to this article. Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.