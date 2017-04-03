- Two new WWE Network Collections were added to the service earlier today. The "You Think You Know Me" Collection looks at the career of WWE Hall of Famer Edge while "Barely Legal: Revisited" features original ECW content from 1996 and 1997 to promote the 20th anniversary of Barely Legal on April 13th.

- There's been a lot of speculation on Finn Balor possibly making his TV return during tonight's big post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando. Word from the Amway Center is that Balor has arrived but that does not mean that he will be returning tonight. A fan tweeted this photo of Balor supposedly arriving to RAW today:

- It sounds like WrestleMania 33 coverage was a hit for ESPN this year as Jonathan Coachman tweeted the following on the success they saw with coverage from Orlando:

Thank you. The numbers ALL day destroyed anything else. any sporting event would have been crushed. We go where the fans are...period. https://t.co/guqGazOhoG — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 3, 2017

THANK YOU to the @WWE for opening their house to #coachescrew. And to the fans good lord-incredible- and makes all the work worth it. — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachESPN) April 3, 2017

