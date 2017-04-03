- Above is video from WrestleMania 33 Week with Daniel Bryan and Nikki Bella having an awkward conversation about social media. Nikki explains her theory of social media and everything being connected together but it just hurts Bryan's head.
- As noted, several WWE Superstars took to Twitter and thanked The Undertaker after his apparent retirement following the loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 last night. Triple H tweeted the following on The Deadman today:
#ThankYouTaker for every tour, match, entrance, & moment...for the leadership, mentorship, & most importantly, your friendship. #EndOfAnEra pic.twitter.com/UZXuqTYe7o— Triple H (@TripleH) April 3, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.