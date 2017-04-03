- Above is video from WrestleMania 33 Week with Hannibal TV's David Penzer talking to former WWE Superstar Wade Barrett. Barrett says he decided to take a year off from pro wrestling as he was unhappy when he left WWE in 2016. Barrett has been doing some acting, some appearances, traveling and generally just enjoying himself.
- WWE recently applied to trademark the following names for WWE NXT Superstars: Elias Samson, Eric Young, Kassius Ohno, Kona Reeves, Oney Lorcan, Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and Wesley Blake.
- As noted, The Undertaker apparently said goodbye and retired after last night's WrestleMania 3 main event loss to Roman Reigns. Wife Michelle McCool, who Taker greeted at ringside after the match, wrote the following on Instagram about the show-closing moment:
Thank you to our WWE family & fans for all the love for so many years! Wouldn't be able to put into words just how powerful last nights ending was....legends never die! #thankyoutaker #lovemyhusband #blessed #WrestleMania
