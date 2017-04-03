Jeff Jarrett was interviewed at WrestleCon by former WCW ring announcer David Penzer for Hannibal TV. Here are some of the highlights:

"I can't give you all the plans, but we're all as a team very excited. A lot of guys are coming back on-board, and we've got a lot of things going on with Global Force Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, as we sort of figure how how we're going to put the pieces of the puzzle together so to speak. Just last week as a part of the new organization we announced that we're going to be doing WOS over on ITV over in the United Kingdom. A lot of things have happened in the past 60, 90 days. Spike TV in the UK made an announcement and that launches April 21st."

Whether Global Force Wrestling is alive and well:

"Oh, absolutely. In the weeks and days, months, however that saying goes, more will come out, but yeah, Global Force and Impact are becoming one day-by-day."

If he has a WrestleMania moment.

"You always gotta remember when you win a title or defend a title, but me and Scott Hall, which is ironically about 30 feet right there (he pointed off camera), I think it was 13 in Hartford, Connecticut (it was WrestleMania 11), Bam Bam Bigelow and the football with Salt-N-Pepa, it was the first time I got to defend a major title on WrestleMania."

