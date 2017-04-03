- Over the weekend, the debut of "Countdown to UFC 210" aired on FOX Sports 1. The show brings fans up-close-and-personal with the fighters ahead of Saturday's event in Buffalo.

Featured are looks at the training of light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson, Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi.

- According to a report by ESPN, Robbie Lawler will return to action almost a full-year after losing his welterweight title. And he'll do so against Donald Cerrone. The two are expected to make their fight official soon for the July UFC 213 card set for Las Vegas.

Lawler lost the belt to Tyron Woodley last year and has remained sidelined since due to concussion-like symptoms. Cerrone saw his four-fight win streak come to an end in January at the hands of Jorge Masvidal.

BREAKING: Per @danawhite, @Ruthless_RL vs. @Cowboycerrone is a done deal for UFC 213 on July 8 in Las Vegas. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 3, 2017

- Long-time MMA fans will never forget PRIDE. And those that started following the sport more recently will now have a chance to see what it is all about. UFC Fight Pass will kickoff a week-long celebration of PRIDE on Tuesday with several programs planned.





Here's a look at whats coming this week on #UFCFIGHTPASS for #PRIDENeverDie week! Watch "PRIDE Fighting Decade" now! https://t.co/bUGbRrCopx pic.twitter.com/3MLH6zYrpz — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) April 3, 2017

