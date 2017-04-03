- Above is the first promo for WWE's WrestleMania 34 pay-per-view, which takes place on April 8th, 2018 from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Orlando for this week's Main Event episode:

* Akira Tozawa vs. Drew Gulak

* Curtis Axel vs. Titus O'Neil

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway) has been announced for two final EVOLVE appearances as he prepares to go full-time with WWE NXT after the appearance at NXT "Takeover: Orlando" on Saturday. Drew will wrestle EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. in a non-title match on April 22nd in Queens at EVOLVE 82 and then he will face Matt Riddle in an "I Quit" match the next night in Brooklyn at EVOLVE 83.

Drew tweeted the following on his return to WWE and The Undertaker:

Thank you all for breaking the internet w/ positivity. I'm absolutely overwhelmed. Be the hardest worker in the room & anything is possible — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) April 2, 2017

My life is a dream. I grew up on the road in @WWE & learned from legends. I got to grow up & learn from the greatest of all #ThankyouTaker — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) April 3, 2017

