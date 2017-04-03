Vince McMahon appeared on tonight's post-WrestleMania 33 edition of WWE RAW and named the new RAW General Manager - 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Vince noted that RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon will be out of action for some time due to the table dump she took during Seth Rollins' win over Triple H at WrestleMania 33.
Below are photos and video from tonight's segment with Vince and Angle:
