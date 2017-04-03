Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder made their main roster debuts on tonight's post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando.

The Revival made their debuts by answering an open challenge from The New Day. They went on to defeat Big E and Xavier Woods clean but they did attack Kofi Kingston after the match.

Below are a few shots from the match:

The landscape of the #RAW Tag Team Division has just CHANGED as #TheRevival makes a STATEMENT in their #RAW debut! #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/pVuO3ihyJI — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 4, 2017

